Cakes on the go for Hatchers charity event

Enterprising staff from a leading county legal firm have come up with a novel idea to help raise money as part of a major UK charity event.

Hatchers Solicitors based in Shrewsbury, were unable to take part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday – a national event which raises funds for Macmillan Cancer Support – so have re-scheduled their own event with an added twist.

Marketing executive Kate Evason, takes up the story: “Although we couldn’t make the day itself, we will be hosting our own coffee morning on Thursday 5th October, between 10.30am and 12.30pm, in our offices at Welsh Bridge, as Macmillan Cancer Support is also one of our chosen charities for this year.

“As part of the event we have invited several local businesses to place an order beforehand, together with a small donation, and have a selection of home-made cakes delivered to their workplace personally by our staff.

“For those unable to attend the coffee morning itself, we hope this provides the perfect solution, and with our team of bakers lined up to go, there really is no escape from our fundraising efforts!

“Being such a worthwhile cause we are sure this will be well supported by our business friends and clients, and there is a distinct air of competition in the office as we have a dozen people planning to create a wide variety of cakes and bakes, with a small prize being awarded for ‘Master Baker’ of the day.”

Macmillan Cancer Support fundraising manager for Shropshire, Kate Thomas, added: “I think it is a really good and rather quirky idea to offer a delivery service and I am sure that local business people will appreciate the efforts of the baking team by taking advantage of this offer and helping to support Hatchers in this positive way.”