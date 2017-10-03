Arthurs Vauxhall named in top 10 fastest growing companies in Shropshire

Arthurs Vauxhall, the awarding winning car dealers, has recently been named in the top 10 fastest growing companies in Shropshire.

BDO, the internationally renowned accountants, have conducted a survey of all companies in Shropshire to identify the fastest growing businesses which include J P Arthur & Sons Limited, Arthurs Vauxhall’s parent company.

BDO UK provides tax, audit and assurance, advisory and business outsourcing services to companies across all sectors of the economy.

David Pooler, BDO LLP Partner, is the main author of the Shropshire Growth Barometer report and has congratulated the companies within the report, including Arthurs. The full report will be available for download from BDO’s website on October 26 along with social media coverage on BDO’s Twitter and Linkedin profiles.

Nigel Williams, Arthurs’ Managing Director, said ‘how pleased’ the team at Arthurs were to be included in the top 10 fastest growing companies in this latest survey.

“This is totally due to an excellent team of people who are totally committed to delivering the highest levels of customer care at all times.

“It is even more pleasing to be recognised in this way as we are a long established company which actually makes growing the business even more difficult.

“The growth has come from a large increase in our used car sales, plus we still remain the market leader for new car sales, in our Oswestry and Newtown territories. Indeed, this September has been truly amazing with Arthurs registering over twice as many new Vauxhall cars than any other car brand in our area.

“It has been hard work, but we are blessed with having many longstanding loyal customers and as far as Arthurs is concerned they will never be taken for granted.

“Even with the uncertainties surrounding the wider economy, we are pressing on to continue the growth of our business and over the next couple of years expect to see a further spurt in our growth.”