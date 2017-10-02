Trainee qualifies at Shropshire law firm

A young lady from Shropshire has qualified as a solicitor and become the latest permanent member of Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors’ reputable clinical negligence department.

Natasha Gibbons was born and raised in Shrewsbury, before heading off to Cardiff University to study law. She then returned to the county to train with Lanyon Bowdler two years ago.

Kay Kelly, head of the clinical negligence team, congratulated Natasha on her qualification and said she was delighted to welcome her as a valuable permanent addition to the team.

“Natasha is no stranger to Shropshire and had enjoyed work experience with the firm whilst at college when she decided she wanted a career in law,” she said.

“Her ambition was always to return to the county and work at Lanyon Bowdler.

“She has worked extremely hard as a trainee solicitor over the last two years and has demonstrated a forensic, tactical brain and great empathy towards our clients.

“Clinical negligence is an extremely complex area of the law to work in. We have seen an increasing number of actions in this area involving some really serious injuries.

“Natasha will be a valuable addition in helping Lanyon Bowdler continue to deliver specialist advice at what can be the most traumatic time in someone’s life.”

Natasha commented that she is thrilled to now be a permanent member of the Lanyon Bowdler team.

“I have enjoyed my two years with the firm as a trainee and am delighted to join an excellent team of lawyers who work hard with the local community to provide a good service.” she said.

“No two clinical negligence cases are ever the same and I enjoy working with medical experts to reach satisfactory outcomes for injured or bereaved clients.

“It is rewarding to be able to help people in difficult circumstances and I am really looking forward to my career with Lanyon Bowdler.”