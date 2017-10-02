Shropshire Chamber team takes an aim for future

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a successful staff training day, which saw the entire team come together to discuss the vision, mission and values of the organisation, as well as its ongoing support of local businesses.

Richard Sheehan, CEO of the Shropshire Chamber, explained: “Like many businesses, we have staff working across different departments with varying responsibilities, with many of our team often on the road visiting Members and Patrons, and hosting networking and training events across the county.

“We felt that organising a Staff Away Day was an effective opportunity for us to all get together and host a strategic session within a collaborative environment to share ideas, review results from the latest Member Survey, and discuss ways in which we can continue to support ongoing local economic growth.

“The event was held at the isolated Minsterley Ranges, which allowed us to take a break from the office environment and every-day distractions. While it was a full-on day of thinking and planning, it was followed by an extremely enjoyable clay pigeon shoot in which everyone participated.

“It was a pleasure to be part of the supportive atmosphere and witness such positive attitudes from the team. The event was still being talked about in the days following, and we all really recognised the importance of coming together for a group refresh and refocus, in order to best support our Members across the region. Following the feedback and success of the day, we’re pleased to be making it a regular event that we can all look forward to.”