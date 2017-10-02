Police investigate after two cars are stolen from address in Shifnal

Police are investigating after two cars were stolen in Shifnal during the early hours of Saturday.

A black Mercedes and a Black VW Golf were stolen from the same address between 1.30am and 7.00am.

Police say that at least two offenders were involved, although it is likely that another offender drove them to the location of the offence.

The VW Golf was recovered later the same day after it was involved in a single vehicle collision in the West Midlands. The driver fled from the car on foot.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have a number of lines of enquiry.

If you witnessed anything call West Mercia Police on 101 and refer to incident 0208S 300917.