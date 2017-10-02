Nominations invited to find the unsung heroes of Shropshire tennis in national awards

Shropshire nominations are invited to discover the unsung heroes of British tennis.

The British Tennis Awards, to be held for a third time, celebrate the achievements made by outstanding individuals and venues throughout the past year.

The eventual winners will be invited to the LTA President’s lunch at Wimbledon next summer, but the first step is finding out the award winners for each county, including here in Shropshire.

Do you know someone who has made a difference in tennis, or a club that goes the extra mile? Then why not nominate them for a British Tennis Award?

The nominations for the Shropshire winners will be announced at a civic reception staged to mark the start of the $25,000 Aegon GB Pro-Series women’s tournament at The Shrewsbury Club on Monday, November 6.

The county winners will then be revealed at a special dinner at The Shrewsbury Club on Saturday, November 25.

Bob Kerr, the chairman of Tennis Shropshire, hopes there will be lots of county nominations.

He said: “This is the third year of the British Tennis Awards and they present us with a great opportunity to highlight the great work of the local tennis community.

“We hope to build on the success of the two previous years and see plenty of entries. It really is an opportunity for clubs and individuals to recognise the support that others put into the sport to enable them to participate.

“We look forward to announcing the list of nominations in the various categories and also our Shropshire awards winner at our Tennis Shropshire dinner on November 25, which is generously being sponsored by The Shrewsbury Club.

“All those nominated for categories will be invited to the dinner, with the Shropshire winners revealed on the night. They will then move forward to the regional and, hopefully, national finals to have a chance of being invited to Wimbledon next year for the LTA President’s lunch.”

An additional two categories have been added this year – official of the year and competition of the year – to take the number of awards up to 10.

The other awards are club of the year, volunteer of the year, coach of the year, young volunteer, education award, disability award, community venue and outstanding achievement.

Anyone who nominates will receive a 25 per cent discount off their British Tennis membership.

Nominations can be made online here https://www.lta.org.uk/news/british-tennis-awards/