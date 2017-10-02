New speed enforcement sites launching across Shropshire and Telford

A number of new mobile speed enforcement sites are launching across Shropshire and Telford in response to concerns raised about speeding vehicles.

A new site will be launched on Priorslee Avenue in Telford and four new sites are launching across Shropshire: A495 Ellesmere, B4365 Culmington, A529 Adderley and Shrewsbury Road, Baschurch.

The new sites will launch this month and will form part of the Safer Roads Partnership’s Community Concern programme, which responds to community requests for speed enforcement. Local residents in each area raised their concerns through their local parish council, who then brought it to the attention of the Safer Roads Partnership and asked for action to be taken.

Speed enforcement activity will take place on Priorslee Avenue in Telford where the posted speed limit is 30mph. Speed data collected by the partnership highlighted a significant speed compliance problem; 15% of vehicles were found to be travelling above 38.9mph and approximately 70% of all vehicles were found to be travelling above the speed limit.

In Shropshire, four new speed enforcement sites will be launched: the A495 Ellesmere, the B4365 Culmington, the A529 Adderley and Shrewsbury Road, Baschurch. Speed data collected highlighted speed compliance issues in all four areas:

– In Ellesmere, 15% of drivers are travelling above 38.9mph and approximately 60% of drivers are exceeding the 30mph posted speed limit.

– In Culmington, 15% of drivers are travelling above 49.1mph and half of all drivers are exceeding the 40mph speed limit.

– In Adderley, 15% of drivers are travelling above 37.5mph and approximately 60% of all drivers are exceeding the 30mph posted speed limit.

– In Baschurch, 15% of drivers are travelling above 35.6mph and over half of drivers are exceeding the 30mph posted speed limit.

Anna Higgins, Communications Manager at the Safer Roads Partnership said “We are launching these new community concern sites in Telford and Shropshire to address the high level of concern in each of the local communities. Data collected has highlighted unacceptably high speeds and local people are understandably concerned as each of the roads are near residential areas.

“We hope that the presence of a speed camera will encourage drivers to change their behaviour and drive at a lower, safer speed. This will help to improve the quality of life for people living in both areas, reduce the risk of harm, and improve the safety of the roads for all those who use them.”

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “We have been discussing ongoing concerns with the Safer Roads Partnership in relation to this site. We are pleased that the partnership has been able to introduce a Community Concern site. We will continue to work with them to tackle sites where excess speeds are a real concern.”

Councillor Steve Davenport, Cabinet and Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways at Shropshire Council said: “”I am very supportive of the four new speed enforcement sites being launched within Shropshire which will help to address the speeding concerns that have been raised by these individual communities.”

Speed data will be collected while the sites are in operation to assess the impact upon traffic speed and driver behaviour.