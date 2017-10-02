Natural Welsh Water creates new company to supply innovative product

Award winning Shropshire firm Natural Welsh Water has created a fresh company to supply a new and innovative product to the water supply trade.

Liquid Distributors Limited, has been formed following an investment of £100,000 and is based on the Maes-Y-Clawdd estate at Oswestry.

The new company will be the only outlet in the UK to supply new BPA-free (Bisphenol A) industry standard sized 19-litre bottles to water suppliers nationwide.

Managing director, Mike Webb, said: “There is some concern about the safety of materials used to make current drinking water distribution bottles – which are seen in shops and offices everywhere – as recent research has found that the compound used in manufacture called BPA can potentially disrupt hormones in the body.

“Our new company will now only distribute the new BPA-free bottles, which have an added health and safety feature in that they will simply bounce if accidentally dropped, unlike current versions which completely shatter.

“Natural Welsh Water is a family firm and a patron member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, having continually gone from strength to strength over the past decade – this year looks like being our best yet.”

“This major investment is a new division of the company and will see us continue to expand even further, as we extend our services to distribute over 100,000 of these new bottles a year.”