Firefighters tackle fire involving disused building in Shrewsbury

Firefighters tackled a large fire involving a disused building on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury overnight.

Eight fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale were called to the scene at around 1.50am.

Operations, Hazmat, Fire Investigation and Safety officers were also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say the building measuring around 30m x 20m was fully involved in the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.