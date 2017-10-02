Confectionery fit for the Queen and made in Shropshire

The royal family has tasted food from around the world, but one of their favourite treats is made right here in Shropshire.

Champion & Reeves is based in Shrewsbury and its luxury-brand confectionery is produced using only the finest ingredients from around the world. The company, which is well known for its dessert nougat, toffee and butterscotch, has now launched two new products – Chocolate Almonds and Chocolate Hazelnuts.

Available in 60g boxes, Chocolate Almonds are made from roasted blanched almonds coated in dark 60% cocoa chocolate. The Chocolate Hazelnuts are available in 130g gift tins and the company’s founders, Andrew Reeves and Jacqueline Champion, are hoping the Royal family will enjoy them just as much as their other products.

Mr Reeves said: “When the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, visited earlier this year to open our new factory on the Battlefield Enterprise Park he said ‘the last time I saw a bar of your nougat was on the piano at Sandringham.’ We think they’ll like these Chocolate Almonds and Chocolate Hazelnuts just as much as the nougat.

“The people who buy our products care about what they are eating. We work hard to find the best ingredients, which are not only superior in taste, but are packed with health benefits. For example, our dark chocolate is 60% cocoa and rich in antioxidants. It is unique to us because we use a combination of organic chocolate and Belgium’s finest Callebaut chocolate.

“Hazelnuts are rich in vitamins and minerals, while almonds have fantastic health benefits as they can lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels as well as reduce blood pressure. Also, the salt we use is Oriel kiln dried sea salt from Ireland and so contains 25% less sodium than most other salts. It is non-oxidised and so is rich in minerals.

“People often aren’t aware of what they are eating. For example, the shiny finish to chocolate coated nuts is usually achieved by using shellac, which is the same stuff that goes into nail varnishes and wood finishes. However, we protect our products from humidity and heat by using a glucose syrup, which also means our products are suitable for a HALAL diet.”

Champion & Reeves products are sold at Partridges in London, which has “a reputation for selling the best quality foods from British producers and importing food and wines from all over the world.”

They can also be found at the Houses of Parliament shop or bought from local stockists, including Chocolate Gourmet and Battlefield 1403 in Shrewsbury, the Co-op in Bicton Heath, Tea & Roses in Bridgnorth and the Ludlow Food Centre.