Aaron & Partners signs up two new firms to Employment Law service

Shrewsbury-based legal practice Aaron & Partners LLP has joined up with two of the region’s leading businesses to provide ongoing employment law advice and support.

UK environmental education charity Field Studies Council and Bandera Limited – a facilities management company – both have headquarters in Shrewsbury and have signed up to the law firm’s HR Absolute service.

The scheme reduces risk and uncertainty by offering clients advice on a range of employment law matters, including staff contracts and insurance policies.

Designed to be tailored to a client’s needs, HR Absolute also offers support on a range of day-to-day employment issues for a fixed monthly or yearly cost.

Ben Mason, an associate employment solicitor at Aaron & Partners, said: “We’re really pleased to be working closely with Field Studies Council and Bandera Limited through our employment law service.

“Both companies have their roots firmly established in Shrewsbury and supporting strong regional businesses is a real priority for us as a firm. These two are great examples of Shropshire businesses working successfully on a national level.

“Our HR Absolute service offers flexible employment law support and advice whenever our clients need it and it’s a model that we have been operating successfully for a couple of years already.

“It’s managed by a team of expert solicitors within the firm and we’re looking forward to introducing it to more businesses across Shropshire in the months ahead.”

Phillip Edwards, Managing Director of Bandera Limited, added: “We have an established relationship with Aaron & Partners and signing up to their HR Absolute service really strengthens our partnership.

“Employment law is an area of business that moves very quickly so it’s fantastic to know that we have a specialist team of experts at hand now whenever we need them.”