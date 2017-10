An electricity pole and cable were damaged following a collision on the A41 in Sandford last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police attended the incident at around 11.20pm.

Fire crews cordoned off the area and maintained safety at the scene after the electricity pole and cable were left in a dangerous condition as a result of the collision.

Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Prees and Whitchurch.