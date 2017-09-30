Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 0 Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town continue their unbelievable unbeaten record as they score two without reply against Scunthorpe United.

Cries of “we are staying up” reverberated around the Montgomery Waters Meadow, in a sign of what the fans expected prior to the beginning of the campaign.

Shrewsbury Town’s unbeaten run continued thanks to goals from Stefan Payne and Carlton Morris in either half.

Paul Hurst made four changes from the side that beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1. James Bolton, Mat Sadler, Shaun Whalley, and Ben Godfrey were reinstated into the eleven. Joe Riley, Omar Beckles, Louis Dodds, and the aforementioned Carlton Morris made way.

Scunny made a positive start to the match. Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Josh Morris tested Dean Henderson with a well struck effort.

At the other end, ex Shrewsbury Town loanee Matt Gilks watched Jon Nolan’s attempt whistle wide.

The away outfit were provided with a golden opportunity to open the scoring. Northern Ireland international Rory McArdle connected to a pinpoint corner. He could only head straight into the arms of Dean Henderson.

In the 24th minute, Town took the lead. Matt Gilks spilled James Bolton’s header, and Stefan Payne was on hand to prod the loose ball home.

Shrewsbury Town fans will feel aggrieved that the visitors were not reduced to ten men. Neal Bishop appeared to lash out at Stefan Payne after a melee brought about by Jon Nolan’s challenge on Dwyane Holmes. However, the referee controversial produced a yellow card, instead of a red one that the home crowd were baying for.

At the start of the second half, Salop were pushing for a second. Junior Brown showed two Iron defenders a clean set of heels, before cutting the ball back for James Bolton. His shot was miscued and Alex Rodman seized possession and lofted a cross back towards Bolton. The ex Gateshead full-back saw his effort narrowly miss the target.

In the 68th minute, Town came close to doubling their advantage. Alex Rodman found Stefan Payne but the former Dover Athletic forward hesitated and Scunthorpe scrambled the ball to safety.

The away side offered very little in an attacking sense, but they almost managed an equaliser against the run of play. Josh Morris’ expert free-kick looked like it was heading for the top corner, but Dean Henderson flung himself across the face of goal to keep the effort out.

Then neat build up play from Graham Alexander’s side, resulted in Paddy Madden driving a shot over the bar.

With three minutes of the contest remaining, Carlton Morris wrapped up the win. Abu Ogogo forced ex Walsall midfielder Sam Mantom into a mistake. Morris took control of the ball and skipped past Rory McArdle. The Norwich City loanee kept his composure by slotting the ball past Matt Gilks.

Shrewsbury remain four points clear at the top. Scunthorpe fall to 7th. Town visit their fierce rivals Walsall next Saturday – Scunthorpe welcome Wigan Athletic.

Attendance: 5,759 (392 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley (75), 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan (80), 23. Rodman (93), 45. Payne

Subs: 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris (75), 10. Dodds (80), 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis (93), 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams

Subs Not Used: 6. Beckles, 11. Gnahoua, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams

Scunthorpe United: (4-4-2)

1. Gilks, 2. Clarke, 5. Wallace, 23. McArdle, 33. Butroid (84), 19. Holmes (51), 8. Mantom, 12. Bishop, 11. Morris, 17. Novak, 14. Hopper (60)

Subs: 4. Crofts, 6. Ojo, 9. Madden (60), 10. Van Veen (51), 16. Adelakun (84), 21. Burgess, 31. Watson

Subs Not Used: 4. Crofts, 6. Ojo, 21. Burgess, 31. Watson

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 0 Rochdale

Blackburn 1 – 0 Gillingham

Bradford 2 – 0 Doncaster

Bristol Rovers 2 – 1 Plymouth

Bury 0 – 2 MK Dons

Fleetwood 1 – 3 Charlton

Peterborough 1 – 4 Oxford

Portsmouth 1 – 2 Oldham

Rotherham 1 – 0 Northampton

Southend 2 – 1 Blackpool

Wigan 2 – 0 Walsall

Report by: Ryan Hillback