World BBQ competition ace and butcher team up to serve championship burgers

A world barbecue competition ace is teaming up with his butcher to serve up the championship-winning burgers they have been winning competitions with for the last three years.

Joe Allwood, of Shropshire’s first barbecue competition team Smokin Salop, and William Dodd, of WD Butchers, will be serving the burgers as part of Shrewsbury Market Hall’s late night on Saturday September 30.

For the past three years Joe has been winning national competitions with his own secret recipe burgers made from pure breed cuts of beef supplied to him by Mr Dodd, based in the Market Hall.

Not only has Joe, won barbecue championships around the country, including the prestigious national Grillstock Festival, he came eighth, representing the UK, in the World Food Championships held in Florida two years ago.

Joe founded Smoking Salop in 2014, after his wife suggested he take up a hobby.

“I’ve always enjoyed barbecuing and when I saw there were serious American-style barbecue competitions, I thought it would be fun to take it to the next level,” said Joe, who lives in Shrewsbury.

The 31-year-old, who leads a competition team comprising of four of his friends, achieved his first championship win in Brighton in 2014 followed by the national Grillstock Festival in 2015 in the burger category. The win secured his place as a finalist in the World Food Championships in Florida the same year. Out of a field of 50 he achieved a respectable 8th place – just one spot behind Herefordshire’s famous Beefy Boys.

The following year he came second in the Chef’s Choice category at Grillstock out of 30 competitors and this year secured first place in another major national barbecue competition in Brighton.

Joe is particular about the meat he uses to create his burgers which is why he sources it from William Dodd, a traditional butcher who can supply him with dry aged Hereford cattle beef in the quantity and cuts he needs.

Joe, a stage technician at Theatre Severn, uses chuck steak and short rib cuts for his burgers which are made using only pure meat and seasoning and served with his own recipe sauces, pickled red onion, dill pickle and melted mature cheese inside a brioche bun baked by Shrewsbury artisan bakery Bakehouse 2.0.

William Dodd said Saturday night would be a rare chance for burger fans to taste Joe’s creations.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to work with Joe and showcase the quality produce of the Market Hall,” he said.