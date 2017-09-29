Team GB call-up for William Brookes School sports stars

Three outstanding young sportsmen and women from William Brookes School in Much Wenlock have been representing Team GB this summer.

In athletics, Elle Humphries, 14, and Louix Tziortzis-Foskett, 14, have just returned from Viveiro in Spain, where they competed for Great Britain in the World Junior Biathle Championships. They achieved an impressive 10th and 13th position respectively, helping Team GB secure Silver for the U17 Girls Team and Gold for U17 Boys Team. Selection for the World stage followed the duo’s superb performances at the Junior European Biathle Championships in Portugal in July, where Elle finished in 10th place and Louix in 11th place.

Organised by Pentathlon GB, the biathle is a gruelling athletics event featuring a 1500m run, a 200m sea swim followed by a 1500m run.

The students’ talent was spotted by school PE teacher, Kerry Humphreys, who runs the school’s Biathlon Club: “Elle and Louix have trained really hard in our school Biathlon Club and with Wenlock Olympians, and we are extremely proud of their progress. Their times rank in the top three nationally, and having the opportunity to compete at World level is an incredible experience for them both.”

Drew Wright, 15, has been selected for the GB sailing squad, having qualified with crew mate Rhys as the top UK 420 Under 17 and the third Under 19 crew after months of demanding training every weekend and three selection events. In July, Drew and Rhys won Bronze in the U17 European Championships in Athens and went on to compete in the Junior European Championships in Garda, Italy in August, until a freak sailing accident saw Drew spend a night in hospital! Now fully recovered, he is set to represent Team GB at the World Championships in Fremantle, Australia this December. Drew started his sailing career at Chelmarsh Sailing Club in Bridgnorth.

“It’s stunning to have three students going out to perform for Great Britain,” said Head of William Brookes School, Geoff Renwick.

“Much Wenlock is the birthplace of the Modern Olympics, and the Olympic ethos is at the heart of our Coubertin school. For me, the measure of the heart of a school is best seen in its sports and the performing arts, and we make the very best of our outstanding facilities here. We have been awarded a national Gold Mark for the number of students engaged in our sports clubs, and are ultimately aiming for 100% student participation in school sports, Performing Arts and subject-related clubs.”