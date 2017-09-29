Shropshire Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Big Business Expo’

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce hosted its ‘Big Business Expo’ at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, which involved exhibitors and visitors from across the region.

Event organiser, Teresa Rowe, said: “Working in collaboration with the Marches Growth Hub, we have attracted several new exhibitors including Oswestry Waste Paper, Chaffinch, My Simple Mortgage and Worldpay, together with a further large list of delegates from a broad range of business sectors.

“Following a networking breakfast introduced by the Marches Growth Hub and a networking lunch meeting, short seminars were presented by guest speakers from Clear Design, data specialists Shoothill and the University of Wolverhampton, all of which were very well attended.

“This is our premier event of the year and once again the venue has been simply excellent and very positive feedback received from many people has been very rewarding, as they have had a chance to discuss ideas, support opportunities and issues that affect the Shropshire business community as a whole.”