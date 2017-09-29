New Lettings Negotiator appointed at Roger Parry & Partners

Roger Parry & Partners have welcomed Kaylie Skelhon to their team as the new Lettings Negotiator in the Shrewsbury office.

Kaylie joined Roger Parry and Partners last month and works in the Lettings team dealing with enquiries, assisting with viewings and inventories.

Welcoming Kaylie to the team, Roger Parry, Senior Partner said: “I am delighted to welcome Kaylie as our Shrewsbury Lettings Negotiator. She comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience of the local area which will prove invaluable to both our landlords and tenants. Finding the right tenant starts with finding the right agent and all of our property professionals at Roger Parry and Partners have the necessary expertise to lead landlords away from any potential pitfalls and make the process as profitable as possible. Kaylie offers both landlords and tenants peace of mind by adhering to the highest standards and regulatory code of conducts at all times.”

Kaylie, who resides in Hanwood, just outside Shrewsbury, previously worked for Nock Deighton in Telford as the Property Manager and managed a portfolio of 180 properties. Prior to that Kaylie was Lettings Negotiator at Belvoir Shrewsbury. She graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University with a degree in Design and Art Direction.

Kaylie is particularly keen to hear from landlords with properties in Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas, she said: “I’m delighted to be have been given the opportunity to work with the experienced team at Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established teams of lettings and estate agents in Shropshire and mid Wales. It’s an exciting time to be joining the lettings team in Shrewsbury as it has just moved to a fantastic location in the town centre.”