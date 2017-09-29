Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town will hope to preserve their status as the only unbeaten side in the EFL, when Scunthorpe United visit on Saturday.

However, Town has a torrid recent record against Scunthorpe, winning just one of their previous 18 meetings.

They have not emerged victorious against the Iron on home soil since August 1998 (2-1).

Paul Hurst faces a selection dilemma after making four changes for the 2-1 victory against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night.

Omar Beckles, Louis Dodds, Carlton Morris, and Joe Riley all impressed during the away win. But Mat Sadler, Shaun Whalley, and Ben Godfrey could be reinstated into the eleven.

Full-back James Bolton could return to the bench after recovering from a knee injury. Wolves loanee Niall Ennis (also knee) is a long-term absentee. Bryn Morris (knee) is closing in on a return to full fitness.

Scunthorpe boss Graham Alexander will be without Conor Townsend (calf). Luke Williams, Jonathon Margetts and Charlie Goode are sidelined indefinitely. New Zealand international Clayton Lewis is not yet ready for selection.

Scunthorpe who drew 0-0 with Gillingham last time out, occupy 5th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 2. Riley, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Subs: 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray

Scunthorpe United: (4-4-2)

1. Gilks, 2. Clarke, 23. McArdle, 5. Wallace, 33. Butroid, 19. Holmes, 12. Bishop, 6. Ojo, 11. Morris, 14. Hopper, 9. Madden

Subs: 4. Crofts, 8. Mantom, 10. Van Veen, 16. Adelakun, 17. Novak, 21. Burgess, 31. Watson

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Rochdale

Blackburn V Gillingham

Bradford V Doncaster

Bristol Rovers V Plymouth

Bury V MK Dons

Fleetwood V Charlton

Peterborough V Oxford

Portsmouth V Oldham

Rotherham V Northampton

Southend V Blackpool

Wigan V Walsall

Preview by: Ryan Hillback