Man suffers serious injuries following collision on A41 at Rosehill

A man has suffered serious injuries following a collision involving a car and lorry on the A41 at Rosehill this afternoon.

The collision happened at around 1.40pm with the road closed in both directions between Ternhill and Wistanswick.

The man who was in the car was cut free by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment.

He was then airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were called to the scene.