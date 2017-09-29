Man suffers serious injuries following collision on A41 at Rosehill

A man has suffered serious injuries following a collision involving a car and lorry on the A41 at Rosehill this afternoon.
The collision happened at around 1.40pm with the road closed in both directions between Ternhill and Wistanswick.
The man who was in the car was cut free by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment.
He was then airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.
Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were called to the scene.
A41 Ternhill, Market Drayton to Hinstock currently blocked due to a serious collision, please avoid the area.
Road block at Tern Hill – serious Road Traffic Collision A41. Please be patient. pic.twitter.com/TTJ8WGXpUd
