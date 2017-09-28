Pure Telecom aims to reduce energy bills for businesses

With winter approaching, a leading Midlands telecoms company is aiming to reduce the energy bills facing regional businesses.

Pure Telecom, which has its head office on Shrewsbury Business Park, has moved into the energy market – an expansion which is already saving money for customers.

The firm, which specialises in communication products, has diversified and is now able to able to offer new and existing clients this additional service.

“This is an important expansion for us and it is already making a significant difference to our customers,” said Pure managing director Matt Sandford.

“Comparing the UK energy markets and understanding which supplier to use and what tariff to choose can be extremely confusing and time consuming.

“However, it is vital to make the right decision as getting the cheapest energy prices can make a significant difference to overheads and running costs at this time of year.”

Matt explained that Pure Telecom now had access to the latest industry-leading prices from leading UK business energy suppliers including EDF, E.ON and SSE, as well as other firms such as GazProm Energy, Corona Energy and UGP.

Arden Fine Foods, based in Coventry, now source their energy and telecom requirements through Pure Telecom.

Andy Mewis of the firm commented: “This has meant significant savings for us and I am delighted that both these important elements of my business are now under one roof. The switch was very straight forward too.”

Matt Sandford said that average savings for clients on gas or electric bills exceeding 20%.

“This is an important move for Pure Telecom and one we hope all our existing and new customers will benefit from,” he added.