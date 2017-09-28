Newport Show reveals new President

A university lecturer has been announced as the latest President of one of Shropshire’s leading one-day shows.

Tony Asson, a senior lecturer in farm business management at Harper Adams University, has taken the helm at Newport Show, which will take place at Chetwynd Deer Park on July 14 next year.

Tony, who also serves as chairman of the show’s Festival of Food sub committee, has strong links to farming and food. He was an agricultural consultant advising farmers on business development before taking up his role at the university.

He lives at Moreton just outside Newport with his wife Fiona and began his association with the show as a visitor more than 20 years ago.

The couple’s children, Henry and Lucy, have also acted as volunteer stewards on show day.

“The show has always been a major event in our calendar over the years with my wife exhibiting in the horticulture classes,” said Tony. “About 10 years ago, I joined the food sub-committee and have been closely involved in developing the Festival of Food, which is now a major strand of the show.

“Having been to the show as a visitor and a volunteer, I’m really proud of the event that we produce and I have a lot of ideas for next year. I consider it a great privilege to be appointed President and I am really looking forward to the challenge.”

The one-day show has grown from its original agricultural brief although it still hosts around 140 livestock and sheep classes, attracting farmers from across the region.

There is a horse show with qualifying classes for the Horse of the Year show and a dog show with winners that go on to Crufts. There is also a substantial Festival of Food, family entertainment, vintage vehicle and machinery displays, trade stands, antique stalls, education marquee, handicraft and horticulture competitions, and fairground rides.

Tony said plans for the 109th show were already well underway: “My aim is to offer something educational, something enjoyable, and something exciting. We have developed the show in recent years to create a more contemporary one-day event that has something for people of all ages and interests.

“Whilst we retain our agricultural roots and reflect the link from farm to fork through the Festival of Food, we are expanding other aspects of the show such as live music. This year the Red Hot Chilli Pipers were a huge success and we are working on plans to extend our musical offering in 2018.”