Mother charged with murdering her seven-year-old son

The mother of a seven-year-old boy who died in Wall under Heywood last week has been charged with his murder.

Lesley Speed, 44, of Rushbury Road, Wall-under-Heywood will appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court later today.

Archie Spriggs was found deceased when West Mercia Police arrived at a property on Rushbury Road at 6.15pm on Thursday 21 September.

Ms Speed was also found with significant injuries and was taken to hospital.

Earlier this week Archie’s family released the following statement: “Archie’s father, step-mum, brother and family are facing challenging times and would like to ask for our privacy to be respected while we come to terms with this devastating loss.”

The cause of death of Archie’s death has not been confirmed.