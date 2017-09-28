Miller Homes Midlands sponsors Shropshire-based junior football team

Miller Homes Midlands has secured a back of the net victory by sponsoring a Shropshire-based junior football team.

The housebuilder, which recently launched its Sovereign Park development in Shrewsbury, will appear on Meresiders FC’s team kit for the 2017/2018 competitive season.

The talented team of Shrewsbury-based juniors were joined pitch-side by club manager, Pete Gough and Miller Homes sales manager, Donna Salmon, where discussions turned from free kicks to football kits during a shirt presentation.

Afterwards, Pete, said:

“Miller Homes is known for its consideration and commitment to communities across the Midlands and beyond; from constructing hundreds of homes for new families to grow, to supporting small communities like us here at Meresiders FC.

“Thanks to Miller Homes, our team of budding juniors will now have the investment, enabling the squad to flourish further.”

Launched in July, Sovereign Park offered prospective buyers the choice of 159 new two, three and four-bedroom homes. After a successful start, Miller Homes has sold eight properties in just the first seven weeks.

Sales manager for Miller Homes Midlands, Donna Salmon, said:

“Throughout the firm’s long history, we have continually strived to be part of the communities we move into. Sponsoring projects such as Meresiders FC is one way of honoring this commitment.

“Our latest campaign for autumn, ‘Must Be Miller Homes’, seeks to highlight community-driven schemes such as this, along with continually demonstrating our interest in providing a high-standard of living, inside and outside the home.”