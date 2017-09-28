Man indecently exposes himself in Shawbirch

Police in Telford are appealing for information following reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Shawbirch.

The incident took place around 3.45pm on Tuesday 26 September in the woods behind Oakfield Road.

The offender is described of Eastern European appearance around 5ft 10in, aged between 20 to 30 years old with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a black zip-up hoody.

There may be links to a second incident, where a man of a similar description was spotted acting suspiciously around Shawbirch Ponds by a woman walking her dog on Wednesday 20 September at 3.30pm.

The suspect started to follow the woman around the pond, but she managed to run off in the opposite direction. He is also described as wearing a black hooded top with grey/dark grey combat trousers.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time. In addition, officers are providing reassurance patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 446S of 26 September.