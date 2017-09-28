Firefighters tackle fire at Diner near Bridgnorth

Firefighters dealt with a fire involving the kitchen of Tony’s Diner near Bridgnorth yesterday evening.

The fire broke out at the Diner in Quatford at just after 6pm.

Five fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Tweedale along with an operations officer.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and main jet to put out the fire.

A thorough search of the interior and exterior of the premises were carried out with a thermal imaging camera.