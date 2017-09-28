ABC Day Nursery at Hoo opens new sensory room

An outstanding nursery in Telford has unveiled a new sensory room specially designed to enhance the development of all children.

Staff at ABC Day Nursery at Hoo have spent weeks designing, sourcing materials for and creating the new room.

Room supervisor Sophie Pilgrim said it has gone down very well with the little ones.

She said: “We opened the new sensory room to the children this month, taking them in to explore it in smalls groups.

“It has been great seeing their excited faces and hearing the gasps when they go in for the first time.

“They have really enjoyed looking around and touching and feeling new things, you can see that they are discovering new things.

“It has definitely been worth the weeks of collecting materials and preparation.”

The new room is made mainly out of recycled materials collected by staff and parents of children at the nursery.

It includes a wall of hands with different textures attached to encourage the children to feel them, mirrors, carpets of different thicknesses, fabrics, lights, bottles with different materials in them and a host of boxes of equipment for the children to explore.

Owner Penny Hustwick, who also has nurseries in Lightmoor, Hadley and Hollinswood, said she thought it was a great idea.

“We are always looking to add new things for the children to experience so when Sophie and the staff suggested this I thought it was a great idea,” she said.

“It has taken a lot of planning but will really aid the young children and babies in their gross motor skill development and learn through their choice of fabrics and equipment to explore.

“It looks great and we have asked parents to ask their child to tell them all about the things they discovered and the senses they used – we look forward to hearing what they have had to say.”