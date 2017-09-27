Shropshire Council awards highways contract worth up to £21m a year to Kier

A contract worth up to £21 million pounds per year for highways has been awarded to Kier by Shropshire Council.

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet today approved a recommendation to appoint the company as their new highways contractor following a procurement process.

Under the Highway and Term Services contract, from 1 April 2018 Kier will be responsible for highways maintenance, highways projects and schemes, street lighting, environmental maintenance, flooding and drainage, winter maintenance and extreme weather provision, maintenance of bridges and structures, emergency responses, vehicle maintenance and more.

Each year Shropshire Council spends up to £21 million on these services. The contract is for seven years with the option of a further three individual years based on performance.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport said:

“We are pleased to award our Highways and Term Services contact to Kier following a lengthy and detailed procurement process. Our highways and transport team have been working hard for over a year to ensure that the procurement process and the development of the overall contract for these key services was carried out thoroughly and effectively.

“We’re confident we have found the best contractor for this work and we look forward to working with them to deliver the best possible highways maintenance services for the people of Shropshire.

“There are some mobilisation matters to finalise over the forthcoming months and we will be working jointly with Kier to finalise all the necessary details before they start work in April next year.”