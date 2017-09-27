Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Telford collision

Police are seeking witnesses following a collision in Snedshill, Telford, after a motorcyclist was seriously injured last night.

Police were called to the collision on the Holyhead Road to Furnace Road, Snedshill, Telford at approximately 8.10pm on Tuesday evening, which involved a VW Golf and an off-road motorcycle.

A road closure was put in place whilst police and ambulance were in attendance with the motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now appealing for information in relation to how the car and motorbike were being driven before the collision.

If you have any information in relation to this please contact West Mercia Police on 101 referencing incident 722S 260917.