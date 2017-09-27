Match Report: Doncaster Rovers 1 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town remain unbeaten as Arthur Gnahoua scores a late winner to earn the visitors all three points.

The former Kidderminster Harriers man scored in the 94th minute, as Salop came from behind to beat Darren Ferguson’s Doncaster Rovers.

Ex Wolves and Peterborough United midfielder Tommy Rowe gave the home side a first half lead.

However, the returning Joe Riley took just a minute to level the scores, with his first league goal in a year.

Paul Hurst made four changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Omar Beckles was handed his first league start, whilst Joe Riley, Carlton Morris, and Louis Dodds were drafted into the eleven. Mat Sadler, James Bolton, Ben Godfrey, and Shaun Whalley made way.

Salop began the game at a ferocious pace. Jon Nolan ghosted in-behind the Donny defence and his shot was blocked behind for a corner. The resulting set-piece was aimed at Aristote Nsiala, who nodded narrowly wide of the goal.

At the other end a comical error from Dean Henderson, saw the Manchester United loanee try to roll the ball out but he inexplicably fell over. Former Millwall striker John Marquis seized possession, but Henderson redeemed himself by denying the forward.

Then veteran midfielder James Coppinger, who has made close to 540 appearances for Doncaster, found Tommy Rowe lurking on the edge of the box. He played a one-two with John Marquis, but was unable to steer the ball home.

In the 25th minute, Carlton Morris hustled Joe Wright, and Stefan Payne pounced on the ball. The in-form striker saw his effort saved by ex Manchester City goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

Rovers took the lead with ten minutes of the half remaining. A quick counter attack led to Tommy Rowe receiving possession on the edge of the box. The midfielder drove the ball past the helpless Dean Henderson.

But Shrewsbury Town took a minute to respond. Joe Riley scored a stunner against Coventry City in the EFL Trophy, and the full-back was at it again. He strolled forward before blasting the ball past the outstretched fingertips of Ian Lawlor.

Shrewsbury had a succession of chances as the half drew to a close. Stefan Payne saw his effort deflected agonisingly wide. Then the ex Fulham man powered a header wide after Carlton Morris turned provider.

The second period took a while to get going. But 15 minutes into it, Rovers had an opportunity to reclaim their lead. Alfie May spun his marker before testing Dean Henderson with a wicked strike.

Shrewsbury Town struggled to create any openings whilst Tommy Rowe was controlling the play for the home side. The duo of Junior Brown and Dean Henderson were required to keep out his powerful shot.

But deep into added time, the visitors took all three points. Arthur Gnahoua skimmed beyond two defenders, before his low shot nestled into the back of the net.

Shrewsbury extend their lead at the top to four points. Doncaster fall to 18th. Town welcome Scunthorpe on Saturday – Doncaster go to Bradford.

Attendance: 7,194 (295 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Doncaster Rovers: (4-1-2-1-2)

1. Lawlor (91), 17. Blair, 15. Wright, 6. Butler, 8. Mason (78), 16. Houghton (66), 7. Kongolo, 10. Rowe, 26. Coppinger, 9. Marquis, 19. May

Subs: 2. Alcock, 11. Williams, 12. Whiteman (66), 13. Marosi (91), 14. Mandeville, 18. Toffolo (78), 20. Garrett

Subs Not Used: 2.Alcock, 11. Williams, 14. Mandeville, 20. Garrett

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Henderson, 2. Riley (67), 6. Beckles, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 23. Rodman (66), 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 10. Dodds (88), 45. Payne, 9. C. Morris

Subs: 4.Godfrey (67), 5. Sadler, 7. Whalley (66), 11. Gnahoua (88), 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams

Subs Not Used: 5. Sadler, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams

Other League One Results:

Blackburn 2 – 0 Rotherham

Blackpool 0 – 0 Rochdale

Bradford 0 – 3 Fleetwood

Bury 3 – 0 Oxford

Gillingham 0 – 0 Scunthorpe

MK Dons 0 – 0 Northampton

Oldham 3 – 2 Peterborough

Portsmouth 3 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Southend 1 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Walsall 2 – 2 Charlton

Wigan 1 – 0 Plymouth

Report by: Ryan Hillback