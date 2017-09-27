Maplin and GAME partner to unveil revamped store in Shrewsbury

Leading specialist retailers Maplin and GAME have joined forces to create a technology and gaming hub in Shrewsbury.

The move comes as a welcome addition for gamers in the area as Maplin and GAME are poised to create a one stop gaming shop, offering products from leading brands such as PlayStation, Xbox, Razer and Corsair.

The store features a refreshed layout which retains Maplin’s specialist technology ranges while dedicating a 500 sq. ft. area to GAME’s array of leading titles, consoles and accessories.

The store’s fresh layout and the introduction of interactive ‘play tables’ enables customers to experience Smart Home technology for themselves before making a purchase. It also incorporates a consultation desk where customers can book a Free Smart Home Survey, the new service where a Maplin expert visits customers at home to understand their needs and provide a bespoke report showing which smart products would most enhance their home setup.

Shrewsbury store manager Daniel Betton commented: “I’m thrilled to unveil our revamped store to local shoppers. The partnership with GAME will bolster our gaming range significantly, adding considerable console gaming expertise to our existing specialisms in PC gaming and consumer technology as a whole.”

The store reopen is part of an initial four-store trial, with Maplin’s Camden, Salisbury and Staples Corner stores also set to partner with GAME.

Oliver Meakin, CEO of Maplin, said: “GAME has a similar market position to Maplin – a real expert in its category, with knowledgeable colleagues, who are passionate about what they do and who provide great advice to their customers; a great cultural fit.”

Martyn Gibbs, CEO of GAME Digital plc, added: “Our partnership with Maplin gives customers unrivalled access to the best gaming merchandise on offer, providing the perfect place for all of their technology needs.

“This exciting new venture forms part of a wider strategy to fully utilise our lease renewal program to expand consumer access to GAME’s unrivalled gaming retail experience.”

An opening event is planned for Friday 29th September at the Market Street branch, with local shoppers encouraged to see the refreshed store for themselves and take advantage of the great opening offers available.