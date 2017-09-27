Hygiene and PPE specialist Lyreco attracts exotic customers

As one of the UK’s leading suppliers of workplace supplies, Telford based Lyreco has dealt with some unusual customers over the years. But it can now add a meerkat and genet to the list after lending its support to a new Exotic Zoo set up to educate people about unusual animals and wildlife.

Lyreco has donated a range of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygiene supplies to the animal centre that has moved close to its central National Distribution Centre and Head Office in Telford, Shropshire.

Blue Peter’s resident wildlife expert Scott Adams runs the Exotic Zoo that has recently moved to the Lakeside Plant Centre.

The not-for-profit company operates a community education centre at the zoo that works with local schools, colleges and education providers to provide unique animal and environment educational workshops as well as animal assisted therapy and interventions to groups including children and adults with learning difficulties and the elderly.

He brought the two unusual animals to Lyreco to collect the donation including buckets and dustpan and brush sets.

Lena Eastment, a Corporate Inside Sales Executive who serves on Lyreco’s Charity Committee: “It was fascinating to see these animals and be able to handle them under Scott’s tuition. Most of us had never heard of a genet before, let alone seen one, so it was great to learn more about them.

“The new zoo is an interesting project that aims to educate people about wildlife and help with conservation so our charity committee was only too pleased to help out.”

Scott said: “We are very grateful to Lyreco for its donation. As you can imagine, cleaning is something we do a lot at the Exotic Zoo and the equipment that has been provided by Lyreco will be a huge help.”