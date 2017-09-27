Firefighters tackle property fire involving garage in Bridgnorth

Firefighters have tackled a fire involving a garage which spread to loft and roof area at a property in Bridgnorth this afternoon.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock to the property on Conduit Lane in Bridgnorth at 12.42pm.

The British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service and Western Power were also at the scene.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire, using two hose reel jets.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out.