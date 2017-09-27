Finals day brings women and girls’ cricket season to a close

Sentinel, Quatt St Georges claimed the honours as finals day brought the women and girls’ cricket season to a close in Shropshire.

The top four sides in this season’s Active Women’s League, St Georges, Sentinel, Quatt and Shifnal, took part in the competition to decide the League Cup winners.

In two extremely, tight and competitive semi-finals, Quatt overcame Sentinel while Shifnal squeezed past league winners St Georges with a well-deserved victory.

The final saw Quatt overpower Shifnal to lift the trophy and Sentinel edge out St Georges to take third place on the day.

The presentation was completed with St Georges being awarded the league trophy, successfully defending the title after their success in 2016.

Cricket Shropshire’s Ed Ashlin said: “A huge credit goes to the team with consistent performances over the course of the season and contributions from all players.

“Sentinel received league runners-up medals, further demonstrating the development of their team over the past 12 months.”

Earlier in the day the Under 11s Softball League semi-finals took place featuring the teams from the Central/South and North leagues looking for a place in the overall final.

Worfield took on Market Drayton and in an extremely close match the team from North Shropshire came out on top by just eight runs.

However, Market Drayton decided to forfeit this result due to them only having six players (having to borrow two players from Sentinel).

Ed said: “This was an extremely sporting gesture and demonstrated the spirit of cricket in a superb manner.”

The other semi-final saw Sentinel overcome Bridgnorth by 60 runs meaning the final would be a repeat of the Lady Taverners’ Cup Final a month earlier.

In another exciting match filled with quality cricket, Sentinel were crowned Under 11 League winners, edging the match by nine runs. In the third/fourth play-off, Bridgnorth beat Market Drayton by 17 runs.

The top two teams from the Central/South and North division were involved in the semi-finals in the Under 13s Hardball League.

Market Drayton batted first against St Georges and posted 62-2 in 12 overs with sisters Mariella and Maisie Mcrae making 16.

St Georges showed their batting strength by chasing the target with the loss of no wickets in 6 overs. Grace Seymour retired not out on 20 and Eleanor Yeats was unbeaten on 19.

In the other semi Whitchurch batted first and scored an impressive 80 in their 12 overs. Amy Hill retired on 21 and Imogen Wright Mountford made 14.

Bridgnorth responded with a spirited 57-4 in their allotted overs with Caitlin Belcher retiring not out on 21.

The final unfortunately saw the arrival of a heavy burst of rain after Whitchurch had elected to bat first and reached 18-1 off 4 overs.

Once the rain had ceased both teams agreed to a new match (give overs per side) and Whitchurch posted a competitive 35 without loss (Emily Day nand Rachel Owen unbeaten on 14 and 13).

St Georges, who were backed by a large band of supporters, played aggressively to reach their target with an over to spare (Eleanor Yeats 16 retired not out).

The third/fourth playoff was conceded by Market Drayton after the heavy rain that halted the final.

Ed added: “A huge thank you to Shifnal CC for providing fantastic facilities and support on the day.

“Finally, a mention for all clubs, players, coaches, volunteers and parents who have supported Women’s, Girls cricket this summer.

“Their dedication and commitment are ensuring the game is vibrant and healthy and this was demonstrated by another successful League Finals Day.”