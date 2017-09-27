Council warns over ‘Tree-jackers’ at large in Telford

A warning has been issued about illegal and unskilled individuals pretending to be contractors calling at people’s homes in Telford, offering to cut down trees for money.

Gavin Onions, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Trees and Woodlands Officer, said: “We have been getting reports of unauthorised individuals pretending to be contractors knocking on doors in the Apley area and offering to cut down borough-owned trees and clear the branches for money.

“These are not skilled professionals and they are not insured.

“The latest report is quite frightening; an elderly resident was asked for hundreds of pounds to ‘sort’ a leaning tree and a fallen tree at the back of her property.

“The way the tree was cut caused it to fall into her garden, damaging her fence. This was dangerous. It’s lucky no-one was hurt.

“We are now working with the Police in order to track down these irresponsible bogus callers.”

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement said: “If you have a job that needs doing at home, including tree-felling, it’s vital that you make the necessary checks.

“Ask them for their qualifications and authorisation, check that they are insured and take down their vehicle’s registration number.

“Never take on the services of someone who knocks on your door without checking them out first.

“If you have any doubts, you can always contact the Council for help.”

A list of authorised contractors can be found in the Council’s Trader Register. Visit www.telford.gov.uk and search “Trader Register”.