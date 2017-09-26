SaTH resuscitation team heading to Germany to defend European title

A team from The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is heading to Germany this week to defend their title at the European Resuscitation Congress.

The resuscitation team, which has been selected by the Resuscitation Council to represent the UK, will be made up of Tom Wood, Dave Green, Dodiy Herman, Nicola Ijewsky, Rachel Bowen and Kim Humphries.

They will be defending the title that they clinched in Iceland last year. The SaTH team took on six other teams from countries across Europe – winning the competition for the quality of the CPR they delivered, and also their ability to communicate effectively during the simulated adult and paediatric cardiac arrests.

On 28-30 September, the team will return to the European Resuscitation Congress, which is this year being held in Germany.

Tom Wood, Resuscitation Officer, said: “We were delighted to win the CPR competition last year and look forward to defending our title this year, in what is bound to be a very competitive event.

“As a team, we are hugely proud to be representing the country and SaTH at the congress, and we look forward to displaying the high standard of resuscitation that we teach and practice in our Trust and the UK.”