Newport shop moves to combine businesses

A popular Shropshire boutique business is combining two shops in the county into one.

Appleby and Shaw, a high quality ladies boutique, is closing its base in High Street, Newport, and introducing additional brands to those already on offer at the original shop in Church Stretton.

Owner Wendy Farlow said it has been a very difficult decision and she will miss the unique shops in Newport.

She said: “We have a long following in Newport, we have a lot of lovely customers.

“We did plan to be here long term but there is only so many hours in the day, I am going to concentrate and focus on the Church Stretton branch and my family.

“We focus on personal service and I don’t want to spread ourselves too thinly and lose that standard of quality.

“It has not been a decision I have taken lightly but somebody else could do something amazing with this space and it would be good for Newport to have someone new and fresh there.

“Someone else can breathe, eat and love it, as I have.”

Wendy launched the boutique in Church Stretton in 2009 and the Newport store has been open for five years.

Both offer a personal dressing service, designer clothing and accessories.

The Appleby and Shaw move is being overseen by Halls Commercial and Wendy said it is a great opportunity for someone.

“It is one of the prime spots in Newport, a really prominent location,” she said.

“Being by the crossing, people see you when they stop at the traffic lights.

“And the shop is done out to a high standard, even the coving is beautiful, it is all kitted out and has a good shop front.

“I chose Halls to oversee this move as I know they will get the right person.”

James Evans, from Halls, said this move presents an opportunity for someone to take advantage of.

“The unit in High Street has proved to be a prime location for Wendy and we are looking forward to offering this opportunity to another company,” he said.

“It is a great location and is ideal for a variety of potential commercial uses.

“There is a lot of interest because it’s three storey and has a basement too.”

The unit is currently under offer.