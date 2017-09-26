Match Preview: Doncaster Rovers V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town lock horns with Doncaster Rovers at The Keepmoat Stadium this evening.
Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst may welcome Joe Riley back into the fold for the game. The former Bury full-back was rested for the draw against Blackburn Rovers.
James Bolton could be fit enough for the bench as the defender suffered cramp towards the end of Saturday’s fixture.
Bryn Morris (knee) is making good progress, and may be fit enough to feature at the weekend. Niall Ennis (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Hurst has indicated that changes are likely. Carlton Morris, Louis Dodds, Lenell John-Lewis, and Ebou Adams are all pushing for starts.
Darren Ferguson, son of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, will be without former Chelsea striker Alex Kiwomya (back).
Danny Andrew, a reported summer target for Shrewsbury Town, remains absent with a knee injury.
Donny, who beat Plymouth Argyle 3-0 last time out, occupy 17th place in League One.
Possible Line Ups:
Doncaster Rovers: (3-5-2)
1. Lawlor, 15. Wright, 6. Butler, 8. Mason, 17. Blair, 16. Houghton, 26. Coppinger, 12. Whiteman, 10. Rowe, 19. May, 9. Marquis
Subs: 8. Ainsworth, 13. Blissett, 16. Grant, 20. Sokolik, 21. Wylde, 24. Fox, 25. Letheren
Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)
1. Henderson, 2. Riley, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 17. Adams, 10. Dodds, 9. C. Morris, 14. John-Lewis
Subs: 6. Beckles, 11. Gnahoua, 13. Bolton, 15. MacGillivray, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne
Other League One Fixtures:
Blackburn V Rotherham
Blackpool V Rochdale
Bradford V Fleetwood
Bury V Oxford
Gillingham V Scunthorpe
MK Dons V Northampton
Oldham V Peterborough
Portsmouth V Bristol Rovers
Southend V AFC Wimbledon
Walsall V Charlton
Wigan V Plymouth
Preview by: Ryan Hillback