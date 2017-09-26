Match Preview: Doncaster Rovers V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town lock horns with Doncaster Rovers at The Keepmoat Stadium this evening.

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst may welcome Joe Riley back into the fold for the game. The former Bury full-back was rested for the draw against Blackburn Rovers.

James Bolton could be fit enough for the bench as the defender suffered cramp towards the end of Saturday’s fixture.

Bryn Morris (knee) is making good progress, and may be fit enough to feature at the weekend. Niall Ennis (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Hurst has indicated that changes are likely. Carlton Morris, Louis Dodds, Lenell John-Lewis, and Ebou Adams are all pushing for starts.

Darren Ferguson, son of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, will be without former Chelsea striker Alex Kiwomya (back).

Danny Andrew, a reported summer target for Shrewsbury Town, remains absent with a knee injury.

Donny, who beat Plymouth Argyle 3-0 last time out, occupy 17th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Doncaster Rovers: (3-5-2)

1. Lawlor, 15. Wright, 6. Butler, 8. Mason, 17. Blair, 16. Houghton, 26. Coppinger, 12. Whiteman, 10. Rowe, 19. May, 9. Marquis

Subs: 8. Ainsworth, 13. Blissett, 16. Grant, 20. Sokolik, 21. Wylde, 24. Fox, 25. Letheren

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 2. Riley, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 17. Adams, 10. Dodds, 9. C. Morris, 14. John-Lewis

Subs: 6. Beckles, 11. Gnahoua, 13. Bolton, 15. MacGillivray, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Other League One Fixtures:

Blackburn V Rotherham

Blackpool V Rochdale

Bradford V Fleetwood

Bury V Oxford

Gillingham V Scunthorpe

MK Dons V Northampton

Oldham V Peterborough

Portsmouth V Bristol Rovers

Southend V AFC Wimbledon

Walsall V Charlton

Wigan V Plymouth

Preview by: Ryan Hillback