Jon Egging Trust launches its seventh region at RAF Cosford

The Jon Egging Trust (JET) has today launched its seventh region in partnership with RAF Cosford.

Fifteen students from Charlton School, Wellington, Telford, aged 12 and 13, will be taking part in the Trust’s latest Blue Skies Programme.

Blue Skies is an initiative which concentrates on teamwork, leadership and employability skills, raising aspirations and confidence in young people who face significant barriers to reaching their full potential. 228 students graduated in the last academic year on the Blue Skies programme across the country.

RAF Cosford offers enormous capacity and potential for the programme, which focuses on aviation, technology and science. With the No 1 School of Technical Training, its No.1. Radio School and Aerosystems Engineering, and Management Training School, it will be able to deliver STEM (Science, Technolgy, Engineering and Maths) activities for the students. The base is also home to the RAF School of Physical Training, which will be involved in delivering ropes and gym sessions.

Sessions planned range from a hangar visit, dinghy rescue, building a glider through to coding and visiting the world-renowned Cosford Museum. No1 Radio School – Part of the Defence School of Communication and Information Systems – will also run a session on cyber threats and e-safety.

JET Youth Programmes are operational in 15 counties, with a new JET region established each year. With the addition of Shropshire, JET now works in seven regions across the UK. JET regions represent core locations where the Trust works alongside selected schools and partners to deliver its programmes. They are: Lincoln, Yorkshire, Norfolk, Dorset, Oxfordshire, North Wales and Shropshire.

The Jon Egging Trust, was set up in memory of Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging (Red 4) who tragically lost his life on 20th August 2011 whilst completing a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival. The charity realises his dream of helping young people overcome adversity, identify their strengths and work towards their ambitions.

Dr Emma Egging, CEO of JET said: “JET is extremely proud of our new partnership with RAF Cosford. The skill, expertise and enthusiasm of the staff will enable us to provide high quality inspirational learning experiences for local students. Launching our seventh region here at Cosford puts us on track to be working in nine regions, and offering life changing opportunities to 10000 young people a year by 2020.”