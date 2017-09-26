Family-owned brewery enters Bridgnorth pub market

A family owned brewery business has expanded its portfolio of owned pubs with the acquisition of The Golden Lion in Bridgnorth.

Established for over 100 years, Holden’s Brewery, which is based in Dudley, has amassed over 20 pubs across the West Midlands, but as Managing Director, Jonothan Holden explains, the company has had its sights set on Bridgnorth for a while:

“Having lived and socialised in Bridgnorth over the years, we’ve been keen to extend our portfolio with the acquisition of a pub here. The Golden Lion has been on our radar for a while as it offers a certain appeal that is in keeping with the style of establishment that we specialise in. Therefore, when we learnt earlier this year that it was due to go to market we were quick to make a move.

“We have carried out refurbishment work to the main public areas which is sympathetic to the character of the pub and which acknowledges its longevity within Bridgnorth. A larger, more thorough, revamp of the five letting rooms above the pub is also underway and we expect to complete this by the end of the year, further adding to the pub’s appeal.”

Holden’s anticipates that a total of ten jobs, both full and part-time, will be created as a result of their takeover.

Legal support was provided by the commercial property team at FBC Manby Bowdler in Telford.

Andy Ward of FBC Manby Bowdler’s commercial property team and a licensed property specialist supported the Holden’s team on the acquisition and comments:

“Jonothan and the team have a very clear vision as to what constitutes a Holden’s pub and The Golden Lion fitted this brief perfectly. Having realised that it was coming to the market, they swiftly approached one of the previous trustees and quickly agreed an acceptable price.

“I have had the pleasure of supporting them on other property transactions in recent years, and with their ambitious vision to further expand their pub portfolio, I very much hope to continue working with the team.”

Jonothan concludes: “Having worked with the commercial property team at FBC Manby Bowdler for many years, we were introduced to Andy 18 months ago, due to his specialism in dealing with licensed premises. Along with the rest of the team, he demonstrates speed and efficiency in dealing with all our needs and I’d have no hesitation in recommending them to others looking for commercial property advice. Indeed, with plans to continue growing our pub portfolio I’d always seek support from FBC Manby Bowdler first.”