Water problems continue in Telford as poor weather makes repair work difficult

Parts of south Telford remain without water this morning as Severn Trent continue their work to repair a water pipe which burst early yesterday morning.

Those in the TF7, TF3, TF4 and TF8 areas have been affected by the burst and some customers in the Much Wenlock area are also experiencing low pressure or no water coming from their taps.

Poor weather conditions through the night have made repair work difficult for Severn Trent, a nearby gas pipe means work has to take place with caution. Engineers say they are working closely with Cadent to make sure the repair takes place without causing any damage to their nearby gas pipe. Repairs are set to continue at first light.

Bottled water was last night made available in Ironbridge and Madeley. 120,000 litres of free bottled water is again being handed out at Tesco in Madeley and at the Museum of the Gorge car park in Ironbridge from 8am today.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “The repair has been particularly tricky as the 21-inch pipe is very deep underground and, before we could start to dig, we had to cut back nearby trees. While we continue to work to make the repair the southbound slip road from the A442 Queensway to the A442 Brockton Way is closed to allow the engineers to work safely, we’d ask drivers to avoid the area if at all possible at this time.

“We’ve been working hard through the night to get customers back on supply by moving water around our pipes in a different way to normal. We’ve also been using a fleet of 16 tankers to inject water directly into our network. We have to be careful when we do this so that we don’t cause wider issues but we think this should return water to a number of customers this morning.

“We’re continuing to work closely with the emergency services and with local councils to get the bottle drops organised and would like to thank them for their help.

“Our work may result in lower pressure than normal for some customers and there is the possibility that supplies may be a bit murky, which is nothing to worry about and is just a result of the way we’re moving our water around the pipes, although we understand that you might not want to drink it.

“Our call centre teams are working hard to answer everyone’s calls but volumes have been high so it may take longer than normal for us to answer, for which we’d like to apologise. We’ve been in regular contact with our priority customers, who might not be able to get out to the shops or who might need water to live, to make sure they have all the water they need. We’ve also been in touch with local care homes to make sure they’ve got all the supplies they need, and have been working with councils and healthcare providers and keeping them fully informed.”

The following schools are closed this morning:

– John Fletcher of Madeley Primary

– Haughton School

– Madeley Nursery School