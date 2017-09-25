Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice to bring new show to Shrewsbury

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice is heading to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn as part of his new tour hitting the road in 2018.

The brand new show titled ‘Born To Win – Nato Per Vincere’ follows the huge success of 2017’s ‘Dance is Life – Il Ballo è Vita’ tour.

Giovanni’s debut dance tour wowed audiences across the country, with 5-star reviews and standing ovations, and ‘Born To Win’ will be no exception. Expect even more energy, even more passion, and even more heat in his new touring show. You can count on being entertained with lots of stunning ballroom dances and hot Latin routines.

Giovanni says of the tour, “I am so happy that my first ever tour ‘Dance Is Life’ was such a success and I can’t wait to start on my brand new show ‘Born To Win’. It’s going to be amazing!”

Giovanni will be joined by seven world class professional dancers on the tour.

In the meantime, follow Giovanni on the BBC’s ever popular show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ to get you in the mood for the tour.

The show will take place at Theatre Severn on Sunday 24th June at 7.30pm. For tickets see https://www.theatresevern.co.uk.