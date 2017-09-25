Police name seven-year-old who died in Wall under Heywood

A seven-year-old boy who died in Wall under Heywood last week was today officially named by police.

Archie Spriggs was found deceased when West Mercia Police arrived at a property on Rushbury Road at 6.15pm on Thursday 21 September.

The cause of death of Archie’s death has not been confirmed.

A 44-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder is still receiving medical treatment in hospital.

Archie’s family have released the following statement: “Archie’s father, step-mum, brother and family are facing challenging times and would like to ask for our privacy to be respected while we come to terms with this devastating loss.”

