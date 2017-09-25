Options Higford prepares to celebrate their 10th Anniversary

On Friday 29th September, Options Higford, which offers residential and education services to children aged between eight to nineteen with autistic spectrum conditions and additional complex difficulties, will be opening their doors for all to join in and celebrate their 10th anniversary.

To commemorate this fantastic milestone, the staff and children at Options Higford will be coming together from 1pm – 3pm to welcome family, friends and local authorities into the school which is located near Shifnal.

Throughout the day there will be many exciting activities taking place, such as party games, a tombola and a bouncy castle and a range of refreshments and tasty treats, including Mexican food, an ice cream van and some delicious cakes, the donations from which will go to Macmillan’s Coffee morning.

There will also be an awards presentation taking place for student achievement and a long-service award for staff who have been at the service for ten years.

Options Higford, which is run by Options Autism and is part of Outcomes First Group, has gone from strength to strength since opening in 2007.

Today the service provides education, care and short breaks to 25 children. However, with an ever increasing demand for placements, the school have recently completed construction of two new buildings to incorporate extra classroom space, a computer room and a family/ multi-use room for music and drama, which has created further school capacity.

The official opening of this new facility will be taking place during the anniversary celebrations and will help to enhance the wide range of on-site facilities provided by the school, which already includes an extensive outdoor area, a sensory hub incorporating a water play room, sensory and soft play room, a forest school and a sports hall.

Speaking of the anniversary celebrations, Graham Norris, Head of Service at Options Higford commented: “Our 10th anniversary is going to be an incredibly special day for us and we look forward to welcoming past, present and future family and friends through our doors.

“Since opening, we have seen so many individuals grow and develop into happy young adults and we are proud not only of the children here but the commitment and hard work of our staff who have helped them to progress.”