Local family business supports international charity

South Shropshire business and chamber member, Eaton Manor, is supporting an international charity, The International Egg Foundation (IEF), in its bid to improve nutrition, health and education in developing countries, by increasing egg production and consumption.

The IEF recently held an auction in Bruges, Belgium, to raise funds for a project in Swaziland, a country suffering from a generation lost to HIV AIDS. The IEF is working alongside the charity, Heart for Africa, whose premise is to ‘educate a generation to rebuild a nation’. The charity has a sustainable farm and orphanage, and so far the IEF’s project has built an egg farm from the ground up, to provide a high quality source of protein for the children in the orphanage and the local community, as well providing eggs to undernourished children at 30 feeding stations across Swaziland.

Eaton Manor, an award winning holiday accommodation and business meetings venue situated near Church Stretton, has strongly supported this charity from the outset and continues to do so by donating mid-week business breaks for its annual fund-raising auctions. €3000 was raised by Eaton Manor’s 2017 donation alone, giving crucial funds to the project in Swaziland. Eaton Manor also donates all meeting and accommodation for IEF trustees’ board meetings and strategy sessions. IEF has commented that ‘Eaton Manor provides the ideal environment for top level strategic discussion and planning.’

Eaton Manor is supporting various other charities, namely Macmillan Cancer Support, for which it raised over £3300 in May at its annual Classic Motor Show. This is being held again next year on Sunday, 20th May 2018 and is a great day out for all the family.