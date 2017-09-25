Lights of love set to shine this Christmas

Families who’ve lost loved ones are being offered an opportunity to remember them in light at a special fundraising church service.

Severn Hospice’s Lights of Love service in December gathers together families from across Shropshire and Mid Wales, lighting a unique Christmas tree of memories at St Chad’s in Shrewsbury.

Previous services have seen hundreds of people attending, with hundreds more lights dedicated to family members adorning the tree.

Lucy Ruff, fundraising manager at Severn Hospice, said: “Christmas is a time when family and loved ones are close to our hearts and in our thoughts whether separated by miles, months or years. Our Lights of Love service is incredibly special for those who wish to remember together, whether or not their family has experienced our care.

“Each light in our tree shines out not only for their loved ones but also for the families we support today and in the future. Our tree once up will form part of the church’s tree festival and remain a focus for memory and reflection right through the festive period.

“The money we raise through our Lights of Love appeal will help us be there for those who need our help this Christmas and throughout the year.

“People can dedicate a light via our website or the forms at our shops and hospices. Everyone is welcome to dedicate a light and join us at St Chad’s, although we do ask they tell us they’re coming.”

The Lights of Love services will be held at 2pm and 4pm, on December 3, at St Chad’s Church, Shrewsbury.

For more information about Severn Hospice’s Lights of Love appeal – and to confirm attendance – visit www.severnhospice.org.uk/lights, or call 01743 345450.