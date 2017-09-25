Champion for SMEs joins team at Shrewsbury business centre

Putting the interests of local SMEs first is the top priority for Luke Jones, recently appointed Centre Manager of Flexspace in Shrewsbury.

The national serviced office provider, which lets and manages office space and light industrial units at the Battlefield Enterprise Park on Stafford Drive, is delighted to welcome Luke to their growing team.

“There’s a really strong small business community here in Shropshire and Shrewsbury in particular. In 2015 the council released statistics suggesting over 98 per cent of businesses in Shropshire employ less than 50 people – that’s a really busy SME community.

“It’s clear there’s a real appetite for enterprise locally – August was been a fantastic month for enquiries and September is going the same way,” explains Luke, who lives locally in Shrewsbury.

Having previously worked at Hawkstone Park Hotel for over ten years, Luke brings extensive customer service skills to Flexspace Shrewsbury, which, earlier in 2017, introduced new management after a re-brand from Evans Easyspace.

Luke adds: “Customer service and providing second-to-none support to small businesses is pivotal to my role. I care passionately about helping SMEs to thrive; they all bring real diversity and growth to a region.”