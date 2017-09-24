Dunne pledges to Back British Farming in South Shropshire

Philip Dunne MP has recognised the vital role that South Shropshire farmers play by contributing to the economy, the countryside and food production, by pledging to Back British Farming at an event in Westminster.

Farming in South Shropshire contributes significantly to the local economy and provides thousands of jobs – on top of the safe, affordable food farmers produce and British countryside they maintain. In addition to its role producing food, farming also supports the work of other industries, such as vets, solicitors, surveyors and feed merchants.

The event in Westminster was held by the National Farmers’ Union as a rallying call to MPs to support farming – during a particularly crucial period for British farming as the Brexit negotiations begin.

Mr Dunne said: “I am proud to Back British Farming and support the NFU, of which I am a member. Farmers in South Shropshire play a vital role in securing our fantastic British food supply, looking after our world-renowned countryside and sustaining a dynamic rural economy.

“I have pledged to Back British farming in Westminster and to ensure our decisions in Parliament reflect the strategic importance of British food and farming to the nation.

“As one of the sectors that will be most affected by Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, it is critical that as politicians we create the right regulatory environment to ensure our South Shropshire farmers can continue to provide the safe and affordable food that the public trust and demand.”