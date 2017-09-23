Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Blackburn Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are the only unbeaten side in the EFL, but they had to settle for a home draw against Blackburn Rovers.

Exeter City’s 2-0 defeat at Coventry City, means that Shrewsbury Town are the only unbeaten side remaining in the EFL.

Aristote Nsiala put the hosts ahead in the second half, but Rovers levelled with five minutes remaining through former Gillingham midfielder Bradley Dack.

Paul Hurst made one change from the side that beat Oldham Athletic 2-1. James Bolton returned from a knee injury to replace Joe Riley, who dropped out of the 18 altogether.

Tony Mowbray’s outfit came close to taking an early lead. Dominic Samuel was left unmarked in the box, and he nodded agonisingly wide.

At the other end, Shaun Whalley’s delivery was half cleared and Abu Ogogo seized possession. The midfielder saw his shot blocked, and Ben Godfrey blasted high and wide from the rebound.

In the 25th minute, Blackburn almost scored a calamity own goal. Ex West Ham United defender Elliott Ward and Spanish keeper David Raya had a mix up in communication, which saw the former almost suffer the ignominy of passing the ball into his own goal.

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper David Raya was suffering a torrid couple of minutes. He attempted to punch Shaun Whalley’s corner but he misjudged the flight of the ball. Stefan Payne came rushing in and his header rattled the crossbar.

Then former Middlesbrough midfielder Richie Smallwood connected to Bradley Dack’s cross, but he was unable to make a telling connection.

At the end of the first period, Shaun Whalley’s blockbuster of a strike whistled just wide of the target.

Blackburn began the second half in the ascendancy. Derrick Williams’ 30-yard effort went fractionally wide of Dean Henderson’s goal.

In the 57th minute, Salop found themselves ahead. Blackburn struggled to deal with Shaun Whalley’s free-kick and possession found Alex Rodman. He clipped a cross into the box which was eventually bundled home by Aristote Nsiala.

Arsitote Nsiala showed his qualities at the other end of the pitch, with his last-ditch challenge thwarting the former Premier League Champions.

Town were pushing forward in search of a second. Stefan Payne’s clever link-up play with Jon Nolan sent the striker through on goal. His low drive was tipped away by David Raya.

With just under 20 minutes to go, former Celtic and West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Mowbray, made the unusual decision to use all three subs at once.

It appeared to galvanise the pre-season promotion favourites. Two of the changes combined as Peter Whittingham’s delivery was met by Harry Chapman. But Dean Henderson managed to snuff out the danger.

But Blackburn were not to be denied in the final five minutes. The away side countered with Scottish international Paul Caddis finding Harry Chapman. The winger pulled the ball back for Bradley Dack who made no mistake from close range.

Shrewsbury remain top of the table, whilst Blackburn Rovers move up to 9th. Town visit Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night, whilst Blackburn welcome Rotherham United.

Attendance: 8,202 (1,619 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey (92), 7. Whalley (96), 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne (86)

Subs: 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris (86), 10. Dodds (96), 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams (92)

Subs Not Used: 6. Beckles, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray

Blackburn Rovers: (4-4-2)

1. Raya, 16. Caddis, 15. Ward, 14. Mulgrew, 3. Williams, 31. Bennett (72), 6. Smallwood, 29. Evans (72), 23. Dack, 9. Samuel, 10. Graham (72)

Subs: 5. Hart, 8. Chapman (72), 11. Whittingham (72), 13. Leutwiler, 20. Antonsson (72), 25. Downing, 35. Travis

Subs Not Used: 5. Hart, 13. Leutwiler, 25. Downing, 35. Travis

Other League One Results:

Friday:

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 2 MK Dons

Saturday:

Bristol Rovers 3 – 1 Blackpool

Charlton 1 – 1 Bury

Fleetwood 2 – 4 Southend

Northampton 0 – 1 Bradford

Oxford 1 – 2 Walsall

Peterborough 3 – 2 Wigan

Plymouth 0 – 3 Doncaster

Rochdale 3 – 0 Gillingham

Rotherham 5 – 1 Oldham

Scunthorpe 2 – 0 Portsmouth

Report by: Ryan Hillback