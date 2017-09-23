Concern for missing Whitchurch man last seen at Telford Hospital

Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Whitchurch, who was last seen leaving the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

James Bain from Whitchurch went missing around 9pm yesterday evening and has not been seen or heard from since.

The 38-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey coat and white Nike trainers.

Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Anyone who sees James or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 813 of 22 September or call the Missing People Charity on 116 000.