Would-be thieves cause damage at Morrisons in Market Drayton

Four would-be thieves have caused damage after forcing their way into Morrisons in Market Drayton during the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at the supermarket on Maer Lane, Market Drayton between 5.15am and 5.30am.

Police say the gang forced entry to the shop and a room containing an ATM.

The security alarm sounded and the offenders left the scene emptyhanded although they did cause damage to the ATM while trying to access it.

Detective Constable Matthew Hodgson said: “Having reviewed CCTV we have identified the offenders used an Audi S3.

“They possibly came from the Stoke direction and we know they overtook a white Ford Transit on the A529 Adderley Road. We are keen to speak to the driver of the van.

“Following the burglary they possibly headed in the direction of the Gingerbread Man Pub roundabout.”

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help police with their enquiries they should call 101 and quote incident 52s of 22 September 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org